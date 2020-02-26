The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has overturned a submission win by Tito Ortiz over Alberto El Patron from this past December, according to a report by MMAJunkie. Ortiz scored the victory in the main event of Combate Americas in Hidalgo, Texas.

No exact reason for the decision was announced by the commission. They have done the same, changing a 2013 win by Jessica Eye to a no-contest, as it was later revealed Eye tested positive for marijuana.

In an email to MMA Fighting, Tela Mange of the TDLR said "The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation," but they could not offer more information at this time.

Ortiz, 45 years old, walked out of the cage with his UFC light heavyweight titles and the WWE belt El Patron won while competing at Alberto Del Rio in the WWE.

On Twitter, Ortiz stated "This is a BS claim and will get overturned. I promise you all. Sad way to get attention at my expense."