The Undertaker is scheduled to return to WWE RAW on the March 9 episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Taker is currently in Saudi Arabia and is expected to appear at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday to begin the WrestleMania 36 feud with AJ Styles. There is no word yet on if Taker is booked for Monday's RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The March 9 RAW from Washington, DC will be a loaded show as WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also being advertised for that show, to give a "live medical update" on his condition, according to the arena. His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, will be on Monday's RAW from Brooklyn to also update his condition following the recent attack by Randy Orton.

On a related note, the Capital One Arena is also advertising Shayna Baszler for a "special appearance" on the March 9 RAW, which will be the night after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The RAW Women's Chamber will see Baszler, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Sarah Logan and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka compete to determine the WrestleMania 36 opponent for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.