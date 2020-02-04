There had been talks of WWE Hall of Famer Sting appearing at Super ShowDown 2020, but it looks like that will not be happening.

There was a push a few weeks back for Sting to be used in Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider. However, as of last night's RAW, word is that those talks have died down. There's no word yet on who WWE had in mind for Sting at the show.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be on Friday's SmackDown to announce "who's next?" for him. PWInsider has confirmed that this announcement will be for Goldberg's match at Super ShowDown. There's still no word yet on who his opponent will be.

WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)