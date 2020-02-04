Natalya suffered a black eye during her match against Asuka on Monday Night RAW.

The injury looks to have happened during an aggressive exchange that ended with Asuka kicking Natalya right in the face. Before the incident, there was a verbal exchange between the two with Natalya caught saying, "Let's go b---h! You want to shoot on me? You want to shoot on me?"

Natalya took to Twitter to show her black eye and captioned the tweet, "We're only getting started, @WWEAsuka."

Asuka and Natalya had a back-and-forth exchange with Natalya not happy with Asuka's actions.

Asuka is set to take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for the title next week on RAW.

Check out the moments from their match and Twitter exchange below: