The coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced countries and major sports leagues to take precautions around events where large crowds of people will be at. Some soccer matches have either been cancelled or played in an empty arena over in Europe. The NBA has issued out a memo to teams that games might have to be played in empty arenas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stephanie McMahon has released a statement saying that WrestleMania 36 will continue as scheduled, and WWE will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly for the safety of talent and fans. The statement came after cases of COVID-19 was found in Tampa, FL which is where WrestleMania is scheduled to be held at.

WWE also released out a similar statement as well. Wrestlers also had a talent meeting backstage at an episode of RAW about how to deal with the coronavirus and to keep safe from it.

On his appearance on Cerrito Live, Jerry "The King" Lawler was asked about whether the coronavirus situation would have any effect on WrestleMania. While saying he did not want to downplay the situation, Lawler talked about how other types of viruses and illnesses have affected the world before and the best people can do is try to stay healthy.

"I don't think it's gonna affect WrestleMania at all. I'm not trying to downplay it or anything like that. When you listen to what has happened in the past, it's almost like a cycle. These kinds of things happen every now and then," Lawler said. "There's nothing you can do about it except react to it as best as we can.

"I can remember all these other types of influenza viruses. We've had just the regular flu come around every year that's killed a bunch of people. You can get vaccinated for it. You can do whatever you can. Everybody tries to be as healthy as possible, but it's just a fact of life. Remember there was the bird flu, there was the Hong Kong flu, there was the swine flu [and] there was SARS. All these things happen every few years. This is just another one of those things that we will get through, and that's just the way life is."

