Lance Archer made his debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite during the opening match between Cody and Ortiz. Last week, Jake Roberts surprised Cody and let him know that his "client" would be coming to AEW, and they were looking to take Cody's piece of the pie.

Archer and Roberts sat at ringside for the first part of the match and at one point Archer looked like he was going to jump the barricade, but Roberts said something to him to keep his guy back. Roberts gave Arn Anderson (who was in Cody's corner) a smile and the then duo headed back out through the crowd.

The former WWE, NJPW, and TNA star was scheduled to debut last week, but creative changes pushed it back to this week.

