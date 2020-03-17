After the hardships she faced this past year, Naomi opened up about her time away from the WWE. Between losing a family member, her physical health scares and her husband, Jimmy Uso's arrest, she believed it was best to take some time off, to focus on both her mental and physical health. She added that this was the first time in her 10-year career with the company, that she ever asked for personal time off.

"I was just feeling really exhausted, and really tired. I didn't know what was going on," Naomi noted on Chasing Glory. "I was doing everything right; eating right, training, like, killing myself in the gym, and doing all of those things. But then, I noticed that I didn't have any energy. Like, I was about to pass out... I went to the doctor and found out that I was severely anemic. I didn't know that. I was completely vitamin D deficient. I also had a stomach ulcer. I was like Woah, I haven't been taking care of myself as much as I thought.

"Then, my cousin passed away while in labor. She had seven kids. She was like a sister to me. We were the same age. We grew up together. We spent our whole life together. She was an amazing mother. She was the most beautiful person. We were super excited and happy (she was having a baby). The baby came home and survived, but she didn't. She is no longer here. My family and I had to come together and figure out what was best for the kids. Our family is raising her babies, so, I just couldn't go back to work. I couldn't function. I had to grieve, and I had to mourn.

"Also, on top of that, my husband was dealing with his own troubles. In a marriage, it ain't no him and me. If he's messed up, and he's struggling, I am. If he ain't good, I'm not good."

When Naomi asked for time off, she stated that the higher-ups were very understanding, and even went out of their way to provide resources for her.

"[They] were 100 percent supportive," Naomi said. "There was no question about it. That's something I'm also grateful for - that the company does support us through everything. They were like 'Do you need this? We have this outlet for you. Do you need this? Do you want that? You know, we're here for you.'"

While she took her break, Naomi mentioned that her marriage is now stronger than ever, because both she and Jimmy helped one another grow and reflect on the changes they wanted to make when they returned back to the WWE.

"[On their time off], It helped him, it helped me, and it helped us," Naomi mentioned. "It was just needed...We're very good. I think everything we went through was a challenge and a test, but it made us stronger and better."

You can view Naomi's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory- Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.