All Elite Wrestling officially announced the signing of Anna Jay. "The Star of the Show" made her AEW Dynamite debut last week in a match against Hikaru Shida.

Jay made her debut last September in Georgia Premier Wrestling hosted by her coach, the former Glacier, Ray Lloyd. She has also been trained by QT Marshall, whose gym was the site of last week's Dynamite episode.

Shida, who defeated Jay on Dynamite, reacted on Twitter with a smiling sunglasses and fire emoji signaling her pleasure at Jay's signing with AEW.

Cody Rhodes reacted to the signing as well with a quote saying, "hard times breed better men and women." As AEW is going through a schedule change, Rhodes praised Jay for her performance in her match against Shida and congratulated her on signing with AEW.

Rhodes added in his tweet, "Anna Jay showed up and stepped up. Hung in there with an absolute killer like Shida! Congratulations."

Jay commenting on her signing on Instagram writing, "it's showtime."

