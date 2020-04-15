The TNT Championship Tournament continued on tonight's AEW Dynamite with Lance Archer defeating Colt Cabana. Archer will now face the winner of Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes.

Last week, Cody moved on by beating Shawn Spears and will go against either Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin in the next round.

The tournament finals are scheduled to take place at Double or Nothing PPV on May 23, which is indeed still going to happen at a yet to be determined location. The show was originally scheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but was forced to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are highlights from the tournament match:









Not sure who we feel worse for after this move from @LanceHoyt, @ColtCabana or the mat ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9DmsNBMTCX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 16, 2020











