As reported earlier by Marc, Jim Cornette recently filed to trademark his own name for pro wrestling use.

Joey Janela, who in the past has had his issues with Cornette commented about the trademark news.

The AEW star tweeted, "D--mn I should've Trademarked 'decrepit out of touch cuck' sooner."

Jim Cornette filed the trademark for "Jim Cornette" on Thursday, April 9.

Below you can read his comment: