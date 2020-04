WWE's Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn unloaded some of his Class A Common Stock this week, according to a new WWE filing with the SEC.

Dunn sold 33,000 shares of stock on Wednesday at $45.46 per share, for a total of approximately $1,500,180. Dunn still has 125,361 shares of company stock after this sale.

Dunn has been with WWE since 1984, working his way up through the company. He joined the Board of Directors in 2008.