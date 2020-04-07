WWE NXT Superstars Denzel Dejournette, Brendan Vink, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch also worked this week's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Dejournette, who is a former amateur wrestler signed by WWE in July 2018, lost a squash match to Seth Rollins. Denzel has been working NXT live events since late 2018, but this was his first TV match and main roster debut. You can see video from Dejournette vs. Rollins above.

Vink, formerly known as Elliott Sexton, also worked this week's RAW, losing to Humberto Carrillo. Vink recently made his RAW debut on March 23, teaming with Shane Thorne for a loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. The big man from Australia was signed in early 2019 after more than 10 years working the Australian indies. Video from Vink vs. Carrillo can be seen below.

NXT Superstars Lorcan and Burch, who are regulars on WWE 205 Live these days, also made their RAW debuts tonight. They lost a match to Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on RAW from the Performance Center. Footage from Lorcan and Burch vs. Ricochet and Alexander can also be seen below.

As noted earlier at this link, NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo also returned to RAW for another appearance this week. She lost to the returning Nia Jax.