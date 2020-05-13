As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 18th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 13, 2020.

The men's rankings stayed the same this week. The women's chart saw Britt Baker switch spots with Yuka Sakazaki this week. The rest of the women's chart stayed the same. The first three spots on the tag team chart stayed the same this week but Jurassic Express and Private Party took the #4 and #5 spots from SCU and Lucha Bros this week.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 13, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 16-6-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 20-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 4-0, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 10-10-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 10-0, Overall: 15-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 13, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 7-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-3, Overall: 12-7, Last Week: #4)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 10-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of May 13, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-3, Last Week: #3)

Trent (Overall: 12-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 11-12)

3. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

4. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-0, Last Week: N/A)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 7-12-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 9-5)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-1, Last Week: N/A)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 7-11) & Marq Quen (Overall: 7-11)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 20-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)