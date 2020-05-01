WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne recently spoke with talkSPORT and said the current restrictions brought on by COVID-19 could be a good trial for a WWE offseason.

Dunne, who is currently stuck in the UK and unable to defend his title with partner Matt Riddle, said in a way this is a much-needed break.

"I think it's a much-needed break in a way," he said. "I think for years and years we talked about maybe, is there a way that wrestling could have a kind-of off-season. I think this is a good trial for that for some of us. To be able to be back in England with my family and being able to train a bit differently to how I would if I was on the road and wrestling all the time."

He continued, "I'm just trying to put a positive spin on something that's hugely negative [coronavirus/lockdown]. But if I was going to [have an off-season], then spending time with the family, training hard, recouping and then coming back better."

Dunne last wrestled on the March 11 episode of NXT, where he and Matt Riddle successfully defended the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship against Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly.