Monday's Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring MVP and Bobby Lashley vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in the main event, drew an average of 1.735 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's 1.757 million viewers, and the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

To compare, the 2019 Memorial Day RAW drew an average of 2.190 million viewers while the 2018 Memorial Day RAW averaged 2.494 million viewers, the 2017 Memorial Day show averaged 2.613 million viewers, and the 2016 show averaged 3.229 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.806 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.993 million), the second hour drew 1.726 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.80 1million) and the final hour drew 1.673 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.644 million).

RAW was #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Grant, Home Town Repack, 90 Day Fiance: What Now, Hannity Special, Outnumbered Special, The Five Special, Tucker Carlson Special, America's Newsroom Special, America's Newsroom Special 2, FOX & Friends Special, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine, Ingraham Angle Special, America's Newsroom Special 3. WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, tying with 90 Day Fiance: What Now. Grant on the History Channel topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.967 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demo.

Celebrity Family Feud on ABC drew 3.511 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.574 million viewers on CBS, The Rock's Titan Games drew 3.436 million viewers on NBC, 9/11 drew 2.416 million viewers on FOX and CW's Howie Mandel special drew 766,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode