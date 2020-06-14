Over the weekend was the 10th episode of Chris Jericho's live show, Saturday Night Special. The show streams on Jericho's official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

During the show, Chris Jericho was asked a question about NJPW, and if he would like a rematch against Hiroshi Tanahashi or "Bakahashi" (Jericho's name for him). He revealed that he would like to have the rematch. He called his match against Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14, one of his favorite matches he ever had.

"I would love to go back to NJPW and have a match with Bakahash [Tanahashi]," Jericho revealed. "Bakahashi [Tanahashi] was one of my favorite matches I ever had. Such a great performer. I really enjoyed that match. We don't know what's going on with NJPW and AEW. Hopefully, we can do something."

Jericho ended up defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi via submission. The match happened on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14, January 4, 2020.

