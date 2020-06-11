Naomi took to Twitter today and fueled speculation on her WWE status.

Naomi commented on her social media activity and mentioned helping husband Jimmy Uso with his injury, adding that she's trying to figure out her next step with work.

"I haven't been posting much of myself lately bc I've just been down about all that's going on in the world, helping my husband through his injury, and trying to figure out my next step (work)...it's been a lot to process but today I woke up feeling HOPEFUL [key emoji] and ready to rock," she wrote.

Naomi last wrestled on the May 15 SmackDown episode, which was a loss to Dana Brooke. Her last match before that came on the April 17 SmackDown, another loss to Brooke. She also participated in the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 36, which was won by champion Bayley. Jimmy suffered a knee injury in April some time and was expected to be out of action for 6-9 months.

Stay tuned for updates on Naomi's status. You can see her full tweet below: