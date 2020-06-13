AEW has announced The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is an updated lineup for next Wednesday:

* The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian

* MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Billy

* Cody will defend the TNT Championship

* Le Sex Gods vs. Best Friends (#1 Contendership for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Natural Nightmares (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)