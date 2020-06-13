AEW has announced The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.
Below is an updated lineup for next Wednesday:
* The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian
* MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Billy
* Cody will defend the TNT Championship
* Le Sex Gods vs. Best Friends (#1 Contendership for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Natural Nightmares (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)
Next week on Dynamite - The Young Bucks are in action as they face the #SuperbadSquad @JimmyHavoc & @TheKipSabian!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 13, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/FTzNEAx7cR