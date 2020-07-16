Eddie Edwards stopped by on the Busted Open podcast to hype up this Saturday's Slammiversary PPV at Impact Wrestling. Edwards will be in the Impact World Title match where a mystery opponent will be added to make the match a four-way. Edwards was asked who he would like the fourth person to be.

"If I'm being selfish, I'm friends with EC3. I'd love to see EC3 back," Edwards said. "He meant so much to TNA and Impact, and he was there when I first came. I'd love to see him back. I'd love to see what he's capable of doing now with the new character that we on Twitter and his socials. I'd love to see what he can accomplish, and I'd love to wrestle him again."

EC3 has teased an appearance at Slammiversary, and Edwards commented on a potential feud with EC3. He says the feud would write itself with EC3's upper-class character juxtaposed with Edwards' underdog character.

"I think the story can tell itself," Edwards stated. "EC3, he's a former Carter and all this and that. I've been here the whole time struggling, doing my best to be the face of the company and doing what I can to help Impact. That story would kind of write itself."

Dave LeGreca pointed out that some wrestlers like EC3 who go from Impact to WWE don't always see the same or higher success. He asked Edwards if that is frustrating to watch, and Edwards says it is and noted that Impact does not get credit for building and creating stars.

"As a wrestler, it's very frustrating," Edwards admitted. "I think Impact sometimes doesn't get the respect we deserve for creating stars, making stars and helping stars become larger than they were before. Sometimes you see it when they go else where, they don't know what to do with them. It's a shame when you see guys who are unbelievable talented and you've seen what they can do in promos and they go elsewhere and they're just not used right.

"I can only imagine how frustrating it is for the individual. It's frustrating for me to see, but I think the good thing with Impact is we're hiring. There's people coming back. If they didn't have a chance somewhere else, come to Impact. Let's see what you got. Let's see what you can do and see if you can make the most of it."

Bully Ray asked Edwards about his chances in WWE if given the opportunity. Edwards talked about the confidence he has in himself but says that he and other guys like Eric Young and EC3 can only succeed if given the chance to.

"I'm very confident in my abilities right now," Edwards affirmed. "I just need them to give me a chance much like EY and EC3. If given the chance, we will succeed, but if you're only given so much, there's not much you can do with it. It would be a concern, but you have to take the risk if you want the reward."

