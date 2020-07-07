Karl Anderson took to Instagram this week to post a photo of his fellow "Good Brother" Doc Gallows who is in more leaner, muscular shape and shown wearing an Impact Wrestling tank top. Anderson captioned the post by writing, "damn @the_biglg how much s--t are you on? @talknshoppodcast @the_biglg @azucarroc #TalkNShopAManiaTapings."

As previously reported, Anderson and Gallows have reportedly come to terms on a deal with Impact Wrestling. The deal would allow "The Good Brothers" to wrestle on Impact as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Gallows and Anderson recently also posted a photo of themselves with The Young Bucks.

It was also reported that Gallows and Anderson have already filmed content for Impact Plus, which is the on-demand streaming service that Impact launched in May 2019. It is not clear if they will be making an appearance on Impact's upcoming PPV, Slammiversary, which will take place on July 18.

"TalkNShopAMania" is confirmed for August 1 on Fite TV. Gallows is also scheduled for an indie show on July 25th in Georgia.

You can view the related social media posts below: