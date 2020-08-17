Cedric Alexander is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Alexander captured the title by pinning Shelton Benjamin on tonight's RAW, less than two hours after Benjamin became champion. The title change came during tonight's Six-Man Elimination Match with WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali vs. The Hurt Business. The match came down to Crews vs. Benjamin, MVP and Bobby Lashley but Crews then eliminated Benjamin. Cedric ran down from the back and rolled Benjamin up out of nowhere at ringside as he recovered from the elimination.

This is Cedric's second 24/7 Title reign. Benjamin began second reign earlier tonight by winning the title from R-Truth.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

.@WWEApollo looks to make the big comeback in this Elimination Match on #WWERaw and...WE HAVE A NEW #247CHAMPION?!? pic.twitter.com/xlJ7D7Yxlk — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020

Y nosotros pensando en Heel Turns...



Cedric Alexander aprovecha y le quita el 24/7 Championship al mareado Shelton Benjamin#WWE #WWERaw #Raw pic.twitter.com/uKRllYlwlc — ???? Hyde Wrestling Podcast (@HydeWrestling) August 18, 2020

