Ever since Talking Smack was cancelled in 2017, many fans and former host of Talking Smack, Renee Young, have wanted the show to return. A new report from PWInsider.com reveals that the WWE Network may bring back the show as soon as later this month.

PWInsider was told that there have been talks to bring back Talking Smack since January 2020 internally. However, the company has yet to pull the trigger on it.

Talking Smack aired on the WWE Network following SmackDown, and it featured a different side of the SmackDown roster with Daniel Bryan, who served as GM of SmackDown at the time, and Renee Young hosting the show.

One of the most iconic moments of the show was The Miz delivering an impassioned promo on Daniel Bryan after Bryan's comments towards The Miz and his style of wrestling. The show was cancelled in 2017.

WWE revived RAW Talk earlier this year to follow Monday Night RAW on both the free and paid tiers of the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for any updates on the return of Talking Smack.