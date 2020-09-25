WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been announced to appear on the Takeover go-home edition of WWE NXT.
Michaels will host a face-to-face segment between Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor next Wednesday night, just days before they do battle for the title at the "Takeover: 31" event.
Stay tuned for updates on next week's NXT episode. Below is the full announcement on HBK's appearance:
Finn Bálor and Kyle O'Reilly set for face-to-face hosted by Shawn Michaels
Finn Bálor and Kyle O'Reilly will go face to face just four days before their NXT Title showdown, and they'll be joined by a WWE Hall of Famer.
Shawn Michaels will host a face-to-face meeting between the NXT Champion and his next challenger Wednesday night ahead of their match on Sunday, Oct. 4, at NXT TakeOver 31.
O'Reilly earned the right to take on Bálor after a gutsy performance in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, going wire-to-wire and eliminating three competitors en route to the biggest victory of his career.
What will unfold during the face-to-face between The Prince and O'Reilly with HBK on hand? Tune in to NXT, Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.