WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been announced to appear on the Takeover go-home edition of WWE NXT.

Michaels will host a face-to-face segment between Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor next Wednesday night, just days before they do battle for the title at the "Takeover: 31" event.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's NXT episode. Below is the full announcement on HBK's appearance: