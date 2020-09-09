WWE Digital on-air talent Josiah Williams has been re-hired by the company.

Williams took to Twitter after last night's WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode and posted a photo from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

He wrote, "God always has a plan! #WWENXT"

Williams was first hired to work for the company in April 2019 after going viral with his "Wrestle & Flow" hip-hop series. The Christian rapper, who was based out of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, also does voiceover work for various projects. He was released in April of this year as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

You can see Williams' full tweet below. He also re-tweeted comments from a friend that confirmed he is back with WWE.