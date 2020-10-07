Earlier this week Netflix announced that "GLOW", the female centric wrestling series centered on the true story of the "Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling", has been cancelled. The decision came as a result of budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the streaming service.

The show had begun production on its fourth season, which was set to be the show's last, earlier this year before having go on hiatus due to the pandemic. While the series features mostly Hollywood trained actresses and actors, many professional wrestlers have made appearances on the show. Current AEW star Awesome Kong was a member of the main cast of the series and other wrestlers such as John Morrison, Alex Riley, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Carlito have appeared on the show.

"Covid has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. Covid also apparently took down our show," series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline.

"We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of s***ty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

The series has been critically acclaimed as it has been nominated for 15 Emmy's and was able to secure the win 3 times. Some cast members have spoken out since the decision to cancel the final season was announced. Marc Maron, who is a member of the main cast, proposed a possible movie in order to wrap up the series properly.

"I think what they should do is just like 'okay you don't want to do the show anymore' but let us make a movie, let us wrap it up in a 2 hour Netflix movie," Maron said speaking to his followers. "They had the whole season laid out, you know we know sort of where it's going to go, why don't you give the showrunners and writers and the cast an opportunity to finish the story in a movie."

Maron has been vocal since the announcement came down originally tweeting, "No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks." That tweet gained over 35,000 likes on Twitter and many fans of the show have taken to the social media platform urging Netflix to reconsider their decision by tweeting #SaveGlow.

Allison Brie, who played the main character of the series, also took to social media expressing how she will miss the show in an Instagram post featuring the cast. The show is one of many that the streaming service has reversed their decision on continuing as budget cuts have continued as a result of the pandemic.

Maron's and Brie's Tweets as well as Netflix's original tweet announcing season 4 can be viewed below:

Going to miss this... Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ?? #glownetflix https://t.co/bZa8kcZ6Sn — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) October 5, 2020