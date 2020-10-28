Pete Dunne has returned to WWE NXT and sided with the new team of Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc show saw McAfee cut a promo on how he previously hired Ridge Holland to take out Adam Cole at the "Takeover: XXX" event. He went on about how he reached out to Lorcan and Burch after Holland suffered injuries a few weeks ago. McAfee also bragged on how he helped Lorcan and Burch take the titles from Breezango last week, and said they are just getting started with NXT. He continued to taunt The Undisputed Era until Kyle O'Reilly came out. O'Reilly was then joined by a returning Dunne, who carried two steel chairs with him. Dunne entered the ring with O'Reilly to fight Lorcan and Burch but turned heel and hit O'Reilly over the back with a chair.

McAfee then watched from the second turnbuckle while O'Reilly was triple teamed by Dunne, Lorcan and Burch. McAfee taunted O'Reilly on the mic in his face, and declared that his new group are the kings of NXT, and that is undisputed.

Dunne recently worked as NXT UK Producer and acted as a special referee for a Heritage Cup Tournament match, and then teamed with Ilja Dragunov for a win over Alexander Wolfe and NXT UK Champion WALTER earlier this month on NXT UK TV. While he has remained a member of the main black & yellow roster, Dunne had been out of action for the NXT brand since March due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now back in the United States and back to regular action for the NXT brand.

Cole is expected to return to action soon after missing a few weeks due to his storyline rib injury. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish suffered storyline injuries on last week's show, but should also be back in action soon. Stay tuned for more on the new feud with The Undisputed Era vs. Lorcan, Burch, Dunne and McAfee.

Above and below are a few shots from tonight's segment at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:

How i' started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/8F1dNlre6t — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 29, 2020