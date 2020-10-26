Tucker is back on Friday Nights.

The former member of Heavy Machinery is listed as a SmackDown superstar on WWE.com's official roster page. Tucker was initially drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft, separating him from tag partner Otis, who was drafted to SmackDown.

Despite their initial separation, Tucker brought Otis to RAW under the disguise "El Gran Gordo" to take out rivals The Miz and John Morrison.

Tucker's move to the blue brand is likely so he can continue his feud with Otis. Tucker turned on his tag partner last night at WWE Hell in a Cell when he hit his Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Due to the interference, Otis went on to lose the match, and his Money in the Bank contract, to The Miz.

When asked backstage for the reasoning behind the attack, Tucker cited that he was sick of being overshadowed by Otis. The former Mr. Money in the Bank would then interrupt Tucker's interview, attacking him in the process.