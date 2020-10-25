It's no secret that WWE has been using piped-in crowd noise to amplify the ambiance inside ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Although some wrestlers have previously said the noise doesn't affect them, SmackDown superstar Jey Uso admittedly finds it distracting and says it hampers his ability to perform at his best.

Uso made the admission during his appearance on The Gorilla Position Podcast, ahead of his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

"I can definitely hear the piped-in noise [when I'm inside ThunderDome]," said Uso. "I hate it, though. There is no energy. I have to draw that [energy] from either myself or my opponent.

"Typically, you know how it is when you walk through the curtains, and there are people [providing you with that energy]. However, now it is like dancing in an empty room instead of when it's go-time with the people. That part I miss, because I have to draw that from within myself, Uce," added Uso.

Uso also explained why not having children in a live crowd is something he misses.

"I used to walk down the aisle, and put my hand out to meet the fans, especially children. When I was a kid, I touched the hands of Ultimate Warrior, and that's cool stuff which always sticks with you. So yea, those special moments I miss a whole lot.

"I really, really miss the people. That's what made wrestling special, just like football. A live audience."

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will collide in the first-ever "I Quit Match" inside a Hell in a Cell structure tonight.

