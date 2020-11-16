Brandi Lauren has a new name.

According to PWI Insider, Lauren will be known as Skyler Storey on the WWE NXT brand.

The former Lauren comes from this past summer's lot of NXT signings. When WWE purchased EVOLVE in July, they also signed multiple talent from the purple promotion to developmental contracts. Names such as Josh Briggs, Joe Hacy, and Jake Clemons were among numerous EVOLVE wrestlers to make their way to the yellow brand.

Storey isn't the first of her class to receive a new ring name, as her former EVOLVE partner Anthony Greene had his name changed to August Grey earlier this month.

Aside from a brief appearance on RAW Underground, Storey has yet to make a major splash in WWE, but the future looks promising for the 24-year-old. Two members of her Performance Center class, Leon Ruff and Curt Stallion, have already seen NXT success. Ruff won the NXT North American Title after a major upset victory over Johnny Gargano last Wednesday, and Stallion became No.1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on Friday's 205 Live.