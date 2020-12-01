As noted, Week 59 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT defeat AEW Dynamite in overall viewership during last week's Thanksgiving Eve episodes. While NXT averaged 712,000 on the USA Network, AEW Dynamite garnered 710,000 viewers on TNT.

AEW star Chris Jericho reacted to the viewership numbers and reminded fans on Twitter that AEW still defeated NXT in the 18-49 key demographic.

"It's all about the Demo daddy. #wewinagain," tweeted Jericho.

According to Showbuzz Daily, while Dynamite ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, NXT came in at #25.

Despite winning the 18-49 handily, Dynamite still saw a 16 percent drop in overall viewership from last week's 850,000 viewers. On the other hand, NXT saw a near 12 percent jump from last week's 638,000 viewers.

For AEW, this was the lowest Wednesday night number since the June 24 show, which drew 633,000 viewers.

The ratings for last week were delayed until early Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

