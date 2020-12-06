Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of last Wednesday's Dynamite: Winter is Coming, but the action continued after the show went off the air.

Eddie Kingston and Jake Roberts got into a shouting match on the stage, which led to Lance Archer coming out. Kingston ended up punching Roberts and then got into a brawl with Archer, which you can check out in the video above.

The Blade, The Butcher, and The Bunny eventually showed up to help out, but were cut-off by Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M. Officials attempted to break things up, but needed more help from the wrestlers at ringside.

Kingston's group made their way to the stage as Archer got on the mic to let Kingston know he hasn't forgot about the trash he talked after the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in September. Archer lastly eliminated Kingston to win the match, but Kingston always contested that he was never officially eliminated from the match.

"Hey Eddie! You think I forgot? I never forget, and next week, I'm kicking your ass," Archer said. "And all of you boys, especially you, Allie — you don't ever touch me again — this is going down. And next week on Dynamite, your ass is grass, punk ass b----."

On next week's Dynamite it's going to be Lance Archer, Fenix, and Penta vs. Kingston, The Blade, and The Butcher.

