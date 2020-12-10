WWE On FOX praised the NXT Women's division after Sunday's WarGames match.

The post sparked Dakota Kai to respond to criticism from a Twitter user about the women's division.

A Twitter user replied to WWE On FOX's post that the AEW women's division had more personality than NXT. The user also put the NXT women's division in two categories, "buff women who look like men" and "Japanese talent who dress like they're in a bad pantomime."

Dakota Kai responded by calling the user's views "misogynistic" and that the AEW Women's roster wouldn't appreciate it either.

Her full comment was the following, "I'm sure that the AEW ladies wouldn't appreciate your misogynistic views either, which very obviously stem from insecurities and low self worth."

Below you can see the exchange: