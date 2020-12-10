Bobby Fish suffered a triceps injury during Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" main event, which saw The Undisputed Era defeat Team Pat McAfee.

It was revealed during the "Casualties of WarGames" video package that aired on last night's NXT show, seen above, that Fish had to be taken to the hospital after WarGames. Fish noted that he underwent surgery to reattach his triceps.

There is no word yet on how long Fish will be out of action.

It was also revealed during the "Casualties of WarGames" video package that Dakota Kai suffered some sort of neck injury in the women's WarGames match. There's no word on if this is just a storyline injury, but Kai noted in the video that we won't be seeing her for a while. She blamed the injury on the Eclipse from Ember Moon onto a stack of steel chairs, and from the hammer attack by Rhea Ripley. Raquel Gonzalez later noted that Kai was forced to sit at home due to her injuries.

As noted before, Candice LeRae suffered an arm injury during the women's WarGames match, which her team won over Team Shotzi Blackheart. It was originally believed that LeRae suffered a broken arm. She was wearing a sling after Takeover ended, but since then she's been wearing just the smaller brace on her lower arm.

It was also revealed during last night's NXT show that Timothy Thatcher needed 5 stitches to close the wound on his ear. Thatcher suffered the bad cut to his ear during the submission by Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover. Ciampa won that match but their feud continued during last night's show.

We noted before that other injuries coming out of Takeover included stitches to NXT North American Johnny Gargano's mouth, and lacerations to the face of NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan.

