Wes Brisco, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Brisco and a former member of TNA's Aces & Eights, is one of the voices on VOC Nation. He co-hosts the Brisco and Big Ace podcast where he recently discussed his engagement to AEW's Red Velvet.

"So, we wanted to give some time for us to kind of soak some stuff in. I asked this lovely lady to marry me, and believe it or not she said yes. So now it's official," said Brisco. "It's been official, but we wanted some time to think about it. So now we're engaged…"

There are many relationships and marriages within the pro wrestling industry with some involving talent in the same companies while others have talent in competing companies. Brisco isn't affiliated with any promotion at the moment and has eased his wrestling schedule, but one of the last events he worked also featured Red Velvet at a Legends of Wrestling event two years ago.

Brisco discussed his feelings towards his new fiancée and how their relationship began without him anxiously looking for someone.

"I wasn't expecting to find the right person and it just kinda [worked]. I was single for a very long time. I wasn't looking for something and then we met, and then one thing led to another and then I just could not picture myself without her," revealed Brisco. "It was just something that just leaped out of my heart; I knew that she was the one."

While some fans may think that every wrestling relationship must have an in-ring engagement, Brisco took a more familial route when explaining how he popped the question to Red Velvet.

"I did it over Thanksgiving and we had all of our family there. We had her mom there. I had my dad, my mom, my brother. She had her sister, and of course little Aubrey… It was a good opportunity to share our love with our family, and that's kind of why we kept it quiet for a while. We just wanted us to enjoy us being engaged without the world knowing. Just our close friends and family, and just let it sink in and just enjoy it ourselves," said Brisco.