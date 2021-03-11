Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella has revealed that she hasn’t been cleared to return to the squared circle.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Brie Bella discussed the logistics of an in-ring comeback and wanting to pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles,” said Nikki [h/t/ Fightful]. “That’s one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run.”

Nikki, who retired in June 2019 after a cyst was found on her brain, went onto detail her recent visit to a doctor. She had previously overcome a career-threatening neck injury in 2015.

“I guess I have been talking about this run as if I’m cleared, which I’m not cleared to wrestle,” she said. “I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises. I’m working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation.”

Nikki continued, “Since I haven’t done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda [Rousey], hopefully the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better. I hope that somehow, all these things that I’m doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, ‘You’re strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.’ I need to start that a year out. We’ll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me.”

Talking further on a potential comeback, the 37-year-old Nikki revealed her plans to have her second child at the age of 40. Nikki and Artem Chigventsev, who are set to get married during Thanksgiving weekend this year, had their first child last July.

“I want to go back and have my last run be everything I want it to be and you want it to be. So that means I get pregnant in 2023? I don’t want to be pregnant at 40. So, I’m having a tough time.”

Nikki’s last match was against Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution in Oct. 2018. The Bella Twins were to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame last year. However, their induction ceremony was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.