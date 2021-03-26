WWE has signed Stardom wrestler Bobbi Tyler, according to PWInsider.

Tyler changed her social media handles tonight to @StevieTurnerWWE.Her Instagram bio also now says, “NXT UK.”

Bobbi Tyler made her pro wrestling debut in 2016.

While in Stardom, Tyler was a member of the Tokyo Cyber Squad.

She also has wrestled in other promotions such as International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom, Ultimate Pro Wrestling, House Of Glory, Pro Wrestling Pride, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and Ultimate British Wrestling.