Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo won’t know her Slammiversary opponent until the night of the event.

Earlier, Purrazzo took to Twitter to ask for any hints.

She wrote, “Give me all the hints… #Slammiversary”

Tommy Dreamer was one to share a hint. He joked that he could be the mystery opponent.

Dreamer tweeted, “Hint @DeonnaPurrazzo Has anyone ever seen me w/my hair down #Slammiversary”

The Knockouts Champion replied, “ITS YOU @THETOMMYDREAMER????? #Slammiversary”

Deonna Purrazzo became the Knockouts Champion after she defeated Su Yung in a No Disqualification match at Turning Point (2020).

Below is the card for the Impact event:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent

Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallow)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Havok & Rosemary

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

Slammiversay will be available on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.