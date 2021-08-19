ROH star Brody King was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed his desire for ROH to go through “the forbidden door”. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman also brought up Death Before Dishonor moving from Florida to the 2300 Arena due to rising COVID cases in Florida. King commented on the situation and revealed his own medical situation.

“It’s pretty obvious on why that’s happening,” King pointed out. “I feel like a lot of people were so eager to just get out and start doing stuff again in a ‘post-pandemic’ world, but we’re still very much in it, and I feel like that is a sign of the times to come. I don’t see this personally stopping anytime soon. I mean, me personally, I had COVID last week, and I’m a fully vaccinated person. Thankfully, it didn’t hit me as hard.

“There’s growing concerns within the country, and it sucks to see that stuff like that happens because I would love to perform in Florida. I would love to see my friends in Florida, come out to the shows and have a good time. Obviously, Lakeland and Ring of Honor have had great history together. I hope that we get to a point as a country that we are able to go wherever we want without worrying about what’s going to happen or what are the pros and cons of going to these places other than just drawing fans.”

Currently, many Florida kids in school have been forced to isolate due to COVID spikes. Hospitalization have dropped, but ICU usage is on the rise. King opened up about his recent COVID case on The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

“I just had a really bad head cold, and I feel like you just can’t assume anything anymore,” King said. “You can’t be like, ‘Oh, it must be allergies or a cold. I went and got tested, and I tested positive and I quarantined in my basement for a week. Thankfully, my children and my wife have continued to test negative.

“When you see that positive outcome, it’s not a fun feeling. I just hope that being vaccinated would help my case, and I feel like it did. I know that a lot of other people have had severely worse situations. Personally, I’ve had a friend that passed away a few weeks ago from COVID. I’m still here. Recently, on Sunday, I tested negative, so I guess we’re out of the worst of it.”

The CDC note that breakthrough cases can happen as the Delta variant has affected many countries, including the U.S. However, they point out that there is evidence that vaccines are effective in making illness less severe. ROH has not experienced a COVID outbreak due mainly to their bubble system. Hausman noted how restrictive it is, and King commented on his experience in the ROH bubble.

“Yeah, especially when your meals are limited to whatever’s Postmate-able. Luckily, in Baltimore, we have Chipotle, so that’s the healthiest thing you can get,” King noted. “Other places, there’s McDonald’s or whatever is close to the airport, so it definitely sucks to be stuck in a hotel room, especially when you can’t go to the gym, you can’t leave the room, you can’t see your friends. The most you can do is talk to your family on FaceTime. It starts to be kind of draining after a while.”

