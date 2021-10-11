The wrestling industry took to social media to wish AEW President & CEO Tony Khan a happy birthday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted, “Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO!”

Tony Schiavone called Tony Khan a great boss and said it has been the best two years of his life, thanks to him.

His full tweet was, “Happy Birthday to a great boss and even better human being. This has been the best two years of my life, thanks to him. @TonyKhan”

Matt Hardy tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW, @TonyKhan!Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times! Besties always go halfsies – Happy Day of Birth!”

Below you can see their tweets and others:

 

 