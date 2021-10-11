The wrestling industry took to social media to wish AEW President & CEO Tony Khan a happy birthday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tweeted, “Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO!”

Tony Schiavone called Tony Khan a great boss and said it has been the best two years of his life, thanks to him.

His full tweet was, “Happy Birthday to a great boss and even better human being. This has been the best two years of my life, thanks to him. @TonyKhan”

Matt Hardy tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW, @TonyKhan!Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times! Besties always go halfsies – Happy Day of Birth!”

Below you can see their tweets and others:

Happy Birthday to the man who has re-energized pro wrestling through @AEW, @TonyKhan! Remember that time I chartered a plane & we traveled to @IMPACTWRESTLING & I surprised you with 50% of the bill? HaHaHa, great times! Besties always go halfsies – Happy Day of Birth! pic.twitter.com/aY3afFU9gu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday @TonyKhan! Make It A Great One! You Followed My Whole Career And Grew Up Watching Me! These Treasures Represent 50 Years Of My Work! Thank You For All The Respect! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Q7jj7HFhlZ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to a great boss and even better human being. This has been the best two years of my life, thanks to him. @TonyKhan https://t.co/639DwDHB65 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) October 10, 2021

Happy birthday, big boss! — Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) October 10, 2021

HBD boss 🎂 🎁 — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 10, 2021

Happiest Birthday to the man himself! 🤟🏾🥳🎂 https://t.co/ATT66jMN24 — SWOLE: A Phoenix Tale (@SwoleWorld) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday TK!!! — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to the forbidden door, @TonyKhan! — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to THE MAN @TonyKhan. He changed my life, changed many others lives, changed the pro wrestling game, & continues to keep on killing it! #LFG #ImWithAEW https://t.co/RuJRoRqM0W — Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) October 10, 2021