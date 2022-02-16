Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what you can expect from tonight’s show:

* CM Punk will reveal the time, place, and rules for a rematch against MJF

* Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz

* No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin

