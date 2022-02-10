Only two matches were confirmed for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, including a tag team match that very well may decide the future of The Inner Circle. After weeks of dissension, Jericho will be teaming with Jake Hagar in a tag team bout against Santana & Ortiz.

On tonight’s Dynamite, Ortiz mentioned how Eddie Kingston is one of their brothers in arms and says where they come from, they don’t settle issues using their mouths. So next week, Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hagar is the way they want to decide things. They will “settle this s**t once and for all”. Jericho then told them that he never wanted it to come to this, but he’ll give them a beating if that’s what they want.

Also set for next Wednesday is a no DQ, grudge match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez.

Rosa and Martinez have been feuding in AEW for over a month now, since Martinez cost Rosa her match against Jade Cargill in the AEW TBS Title Tournament on December 29 during the New Year’s Smash episode. Cargill advanced and went on to become the inaugural champion. Martinez attacked Rosa while making her return to the company that night, setting up a feud between the two women. They would compete on the February 2 taping of Rampage but Martinez would be disqualified in that match.

Rosa and Martinez also wrestled back on December 12 at the Warrior Wrestling #17 event in Tinley Park, IL. That match saw Rosa retain her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title over Martinez. They also did battle at WrestleCade Revenge on November 27 in Winston-Salem, NC, in a Triple Threat that also included AAA Reina de Reinas & ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and at 2CW’s Older, Fatter, Balder event on October 1 in Syracuse, NY. Rosa won both of those matches.

