IMPACT Wrestling star Kimber Lee has accused NXT’s Nash Carter of abusing her during their marriage.

Over the past few days, Lee has leveled several accusations against the MSK member in tweets that have since been deleted. As seen in the screengrabs below, Lee wrote that she “hid his [Carter’s] abuse for too long” and “silenced in hopes of keeping a career.”

Lee also warned her husband to respond to the allegations within 24 hours, or face the consequences. However, she later refused to divulge any further details upon receiving some advice from “the powers that be.”

Through another tweet on Tuesday, Lee revealed she almost took her life following her hospitalization in October. “I’ve been going through emotional and mental abuse and hell since October to the point where I have almost taken my life,” Kimber Lee wrote.

Lee spent nearly two years in WWE until her release in 2018. She signed with IMPACT in August 2020.

Lee and Carter began dating in 2018, and got married in May 2020. Carter has yet address the controversy himself. WWE has not issued a statement either.

Nash Carter and Wes Lee of MSK will challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles this Saturday at the NXT Stand & Deliver event. They will face champions Imperium and Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat Match.

Checking out for a few days. Been harassed over the phone for about 12 hours now. No one deserves this. Just know I’m ok, just taking time for myself. Love you guys and your continued support 🙏🏻💜👑💎 — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) March 29, 2022

I wanted to elaborate. But was advised by the powers that be that it is in my best interest not to at this time. The harassment was from individuals trying to intimidate me. So can I give an explanation right now? No. But I will when I can. Please respect that for now. Thank you — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) March 29, 2022

I’m sorry but the fact that I’m not ready to talk is why some of y’all are dragging me is ridiculous. I’ve been going through emotional and mental abuse and hell since October to the point where I have almost taken my life. Look at how you’re treating a victim. Shame on you. — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) March 29, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]