MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare left AEW to make his WWE return and made his comeback at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins. The former Brood star believes that it likely came down to a business decision.

“I imagine it just comes down to business, doesn’t it?” Gangrel posited. ” I am not a business guy, because if I was I would still be making tons of money somewhere, I just love wrestling. And I think that might have just come down to business.

“I don’t know the ins and outs, but more than likely it was he wanted a certain amount of money, and they were probably saying, ‘hey, we’re already giving this guy, we’ve got to deal with this guy, we can’t give anybody a certain amount of money more than this guy, so this is it, this is where you’re at.’ He probably said, ‘okay, fine,’ so things change and he went over there.

“I imagine it’s business, the fans, the greatest thing about being a pro wrestler is you can be a babyface one day, and a heel the next. They’ll love you in one company, and hate you in another, that’s the beauty of it. I like to see that kind of emotion in pro wrestling, and I would like to see a lot more magic and mystery in pro wrestling too.

“I think it’s cool, I like it, I think it’s good for all wrestling that people are going to cross back over the other direction too. It gives that company credibility.”

