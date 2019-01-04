Wrestling Inc.

Los Ingobernables De Japon Add More Titles To The Group At Wrestle Kingdom 13

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

EVIL and SANADA won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks and Tama Tonga / Tanga Loa at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is EVIL and SANADA's second time winning the titles. Tonga and Loa won them back in September.

You can check out the title change in the videos below:






