Former WWE Star Officially Signs With ROH

"Darewolf" PJ Black just announced on his Twitter that he has officially signed with ROH. He shared in the tweet that he will be starting on March 16 in Las Vegas.

He also shared that if any promoters running shows before he starts with ROH, that he could possibly make it to those events.

So I just officially signed with ROH! I start March 16th in Las Vegas. So any promoters running shows before that I could possibly make it! — Dr Black (@darewolf333) February 2, 2019

WWE fans will remember PJ Black as Justin Gabriel. During his career in WWE, he was in the first season of NXT, where he finished third. He held the WWE Tag Team Championship three times with Heath Slater and was in the stable Nexus, and left the WWE in 2015.

After WWE, Black wrestled in Global Force Wrestling, Impact, Lucha Underground, NWA, and has wrestled in ROH before too. He made his debut for ROH during the 2018 Surivial of the Fittest tournament. He recently defeated Bandino at the ROH Honor Reigns Supreme in January.

PJ Black will be joining the company after the ROH 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15. He will be on the international television taping.