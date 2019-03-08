Early in February, we released an exclusive story about the WWE's twelve newest recruits to the NXT developmental center in Orlando. Among those recruits was former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion, Trevor Lee.

Tonight in Dade City, Florida, Lee made his official NXT in-ring debut when he suffered a loss to NXT UK's Luke Menzies.

Along with being a three-time X-Division Champion, Lee was also an Impact World Tag Team Champion with partner, Brian Myers. He's also held titles in AAW, PWG, and was the OMEGA Heavyweight Champion.

After last night's debut from ROH/NJPW star, ACH, it will be interesting to see if this trend continues and the remaining ten stars debut within the coming weeks of NXT live events.

Below are some photos from tonight's NXT live event:



