Another member of WWE creative has come and gone.

According to PWInsider, almost two months after being hired by WWE, Dave Schilling has left the company. Schilling has had pieces featured in Bleacher Report, The Guardian, VICE and Grantland before announcing his hire. This comes after Dean Malenko quit the company after 18 years.

WWE is going through a few changes behind the scenes. Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, Abyss and Jeff Jarrett have been hired in recent months as producers.

It is unknown why Schilling left, although he has sent a number of tweets recently about not knowing what the term "wrestling" means.

Here's a little deal I wrote for The Ringer about something called "pro wrestling." https://t.co/K8k1ccZs3e — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) April 25, 2019