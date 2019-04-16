- Above is a new live WWE Now video with Kayla Braxton and Cathy Kelley looking at the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup as we go into the end of it on tonight's SmackDown. Braxton noted that there have been rumors of Akam returning from his leg injury soon. She speculated on The Authors of Pain possibly being moved to SmackDown from RAW when Akam is ready to return. It was reported that Akam would be out of action for "at least a few months" when he went down with the leg injury in January.

- Buddy Murphy vs. WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream has been confirmed for Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. It was also announced that new NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will make his Full Sail return on this episode. As noted, Kairi Sane vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will also air and if Baszler wins, Sane no longer gets any title shots.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a trending tweet on EC3 after last night's RAW segment that saw Braun Strowman destroy him

Bully wrote, "IMO... Whats the point of bringing up EC3 only to destroy him from day 1 on main roster?? Should have been left to thrive in NXT until right time."

You can see his full tweet below: