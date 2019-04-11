It was reported earlier that 2019 WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" BG James had stepped down as the co-lead writer of the SmackDown brand, and that he informed officials that he was stepping down on Wednesday as WrestleMania 35 Week was coming to an end in Brooklyn. Word was that James had become increasingly frustrated with changed made to blue brand TV scripts by Vince McMahon, and that he finally "hit a breaking point" at Tuesday's SmackDown.

It was also noted that James could be transitioning into another role with WWE. There was no role on a possible replacement for James, but the report also stated that the way WWE creative is set up these days the lead writer is more of a formality as opposed to a specific voice that drives the show. Everything pitched for SmackDown TV comes through the writing team to Vince, and is then approved with Vince tweaking the script up until it's time to go live.

In an update, James is not leaving the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Word is now that James could fill the behind-the-scenes role once held by WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson at live events. There was also talk of James possibly working as a commentator.

Regarding the situation with James, it was described as a mutual decision to change his position with SmackDown moving to Friday nights on Fox in October, not necessarily James "stepping down." WWE officials reportedly want to keep James' position flexible at this time, and use him as a "utility player" so they can see where he would fit best moving forward. However, sources made it clear that this was not a contentious decision, and that both sides thought it was best.

James had been working on the SmackDown creative team since 2016. He was quickly promoted to become co-lead writer with Ryan Ward.