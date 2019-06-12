Former WWE and TNA performer Tyrus, f.k.a Brodus Clay, was reportedly removed from his Fox Nation show, Un-PC, due to a sexual-harassment complaint filed by co-host Britt McHenry.

The Daily Beast reported that McHenry was sent numerous unsolicited text messages by Tyrus. Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch, allegedly sent such texts to McHenry which contained lewd and sexual statements.

Tyrus originally co-hosted Un-PC with Britt McHenry before being moved to his own show called NUFFSAID after 'a personal dispute' had occurred between he and McHenry in April. Tyrus was questioned by The Hollywood Reporter's Jeremy Barr via Twitter about the incident to which Tyrus responded, 'No comment and don't message me again'.

According to two sources who previously were employed by Fox News, Tyrus had a history of making jokes and comments in politically incorrect nature, adding that his sense of humor is considered to be 'wild'. It was said by others with knowledge of Tyrus's professional environment that he had a long history of acting outwardly angry towards crew members.

As of now, Tyrus has not made any statement on the incident. Co-host and complaintee McHenry has yet to comment either.

Tyrus was released by the WWE in 2014. Following his release, he began a four year stint with TNA Wrestling before finally transitioning into a political commentator role with Fox News.

Ruckus Bass contributed to this article.